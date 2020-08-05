Our family is saddened to report the passing of Sandra Manatt after a long battle with illness. She was born in Alexander City, AL. She and her family soon moved to the Highland Park suburb of Dallas, TX. She grew up in Highland Park, and graduated from Highland Park High School.
She then attended the University of Arkansas where she met and married Bill Manatt. She left college to work full time to support her husband while he completed his degree. She worked as a substitute school teacher and dental hygienist while her husband was in Vietnam. When he returned from Vietnam, they moved to Richardson, TX and began raising a family. She was devoted to her children and loved them unconditionally. The family would move several times while her husband progressed through his career. They lived in Plano, TX until the children graduated high school.
She was active in church and community and made friends easily. She and her husband were youth chaperones and taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church in Plano. She loved to sew, travel, and was an excellent cook. She had a very strong personality, and could easily talk with anyone. She loved Elvis, and even chased him around Shreveport, LA with her girlfriends once after a concert!
After her children graduated, she and her husband moved several times until moving to McKinney, TX where they retired. She moved to Victoria, TX after her husband died to be closer to and cared for by family.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Bill Manatt. She is survived by her son Scott Manatt, daughter Paige Mullin, grandchildren Michael McKinney, Sara McKinney, and Matthew McKinney, and daughter-in-law Debbie Manatt. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers in McKinney and Victoria for taking such wonderful care of their mother. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
