SANDRA KAY EDWARDS VICTORIA - Sandra Kay Edwards passed away from this earth and went to join that great cloud of witnesses in the sky on Saturday November 9, 2019. She was born to the late Howard, Sr. and Blanche Hosey Edwards on December 24, 1956. Sandra confessed Christ at an early age under the pastorage of Reverend F. J. Hobbs at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church where she maintained her membership until her passing. Sandra attended Victoria Public Schools. After high school she earned her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification from Twin Pines Nursing Home, where she worked for a brief period. Most of her career was spent devoting her time and her service to Grover Ellisor as a House Manager for 30 years. She enjoyed her work and took great pride in performance of her duties. Sandra's most pleasurable moments were time spent with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and great cooking skills were always a welcome addition to every family gathering. Her greatest joy was the birth of her son Jason. She cherished her only child Jason and was thrilled when he chose Kim Barkley as his wife. Sandra loved Kim dearly and she often remarked "Kim is the daughter I never had." Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Sammy Edwards, a nephew Johnny Steen. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Jason Edwards (Kim); brothers, Jasper Simmons (Sandra), John Simmons (Dorothy), Howard Edwards Jr.; her sisters, Lillian Steen, Bobby Ramey (Chris), Bernice Robinson (Nathan) and Jackie Edwards (AJ). Active Pallbearers will be Chris Johnson, Chris Hernandez, Phillip Joe Barnes, Ronald Ramey, Donald Ramey, Leon Lott, Bryon Gibson, Nathan Robinson, Tyrone Todd, Darrell Steen and Willie Steen, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be nieces, Gail Simmons, Margetta Hill, Tamala Edwards, Blanche Robinson and great nieces. The Wake will be Friday, November 15, from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 16, at 11:00 am at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Rev. Larry Steen, Officiant and Rev. Fred Hobbs, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
