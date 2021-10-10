Sandra G. Chetkovich
SEGUIN — Sandra “Sandy” G. Chetkovich, age 78 of Seguin, passed away on October 6, 2021. Sandy was born on July 7, 1943 in Floresville, Texas to Loraine (Graf) and Alvin F. Grimsinger, Jr. Sandy grew up in Karnes City, Texas and graduated from Karnes City High School in 1961. Sandy found her love in education. She furthered her education and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at Texas A & I Laredo in 1974, in which she graduated Magna Cum Laude. In 1983 she received her Master’s of Education at U of H Victoria Campus. It was at the University of Houston in which she continued to teach university students for two years. Sandy’s university students used to tell her they enjoyed her methods courses because she was “down to earth” in her approaches and she didn’t sugar coat the world, yet she was an idealist if anyone questioned the profession of teaching.
Our mother once said, I began “playing school” at the age of five. Thanks to having some excellent teachers during my school years, I have always felt I made the right professional choice. She went on to teach Elementary education and fifth grade students were her “cloud nine. “
She enjoyed crafting with paper and making unique, special cards and stamping. She made special memory books for the grandchildren in Iowa to keep memories of times with grandparents. Sandy and Dean celebrated their 45th anniversary this year. They loved each other dearly and enjoyed traveling. Dean loved to make her laugh, and he did it well. She cherished her family, grandchildren and friends with all her heart. They meant the world to her. Sandy enjoyed the time with her friends and the involvement in the Seguin Study Club and the Seguin Chapter of Daughters of Republic of Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Dean M. Chetkovich; children, Susan Cavener, Sheri Scaief, and Sam Scaief, Dane Chetkovich and wife Kristina, and Lara Chetkovich; brother, Michael Grimsinger; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, Hank, Graham, Hannah, Nia and Kolter;
Private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, SouthWest Affiliate, P. O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125 or to any library of choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
