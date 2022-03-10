Sandra Jenkins Malone
VICTORIA — Sandra Jenkins Malone, age 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 1-3pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Sandra is survived by her brother, Trenton Jenkins; nephews, Brandon Jenkins (Christina) and Jeremy Jenkins (Vicky); great-nieces, Nina Jenkins, Kyla Jenkins and Marley Jenkins; and great-nephew, Jeremy Jenkins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Malone; father, Aubrey Alton Jenkins; and mother, Florence Adeline Jenkins; and great-nieces, Adeline Jenkins and Mia Jenkins.
Sandra was born April 2, 1942 to the late Florence Adeline Jenkins and Aubrey Alton Jenkins. Sandy was truly a one-of-a-kind individual. She grew up on a cotton farm with her parents and brother. She did suffer with some illness, but with her strong will, she was able to create a life for herself. After high school she met the love of her life in Charles Malone. He spoiled her and loved her more than any man could until his untimely death in 1999. Sandy and Charles spent most of their marriage running an accounting business together. Sandy was strong in her faith and she was part of a wonderful Bible study group. She could quote the scripture at any time she felt the need. After a few struggles she joined Homewood residence in 2008 and became one of the biggest personality’s there - probably ever. She was a very particular woman and she loved her dark chocolate truffles & of course family time meant the world to her, especially with her nephews, cousins, and their families. She will be dearly missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
