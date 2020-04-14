SANDRA GAYLE KALMUS VICTORIA - Sandra Gayle Kalmus, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 15th at 10:00am at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries