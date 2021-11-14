Sandra Kay McCord
YOAKUM — Sandra Kay McCord, age 67, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021.
She was born September 30, 1954 in Yoakum to Clarence and MaryLee Heinsohn Schriefer.
She was a secretary and a Catholic. She loved her dog Rocky, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing yard work and watching TV.
Survivors: mother, Mary Lee Schriefer; husband, Bobby McCord; son, Lance McCord (Jasmine); grandchildren, Payten McCord and Preslee McCord; brother, Gary Schriefer (Tina).
Preceded in death by her father, Clarence Schriefer.
Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.