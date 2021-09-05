Sandra Kee Cook Raley
MANSFIELD — Sandra Kee Cook Raley was born on August 8, 1940 in Harlingen, Texas. She passed away on August 31, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Sandra received her teaching degree in the 1960’s. She loved working with the students. She was a wonderful teacher. In the 1980’s she received her Master’s Degree in Counseling. She also obtained her LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) certificate. She helped many high school students prepare for college and she was always there to counsel any students with needs. She loved her job and enjoyed her career for 36 years. Sandra loved the Lord. She was always active in the Baptist church where ever she lived. She was an active member of Pleasantview Baptist Church in Arlington Texas. She sang in the church choir and also taught sunday school and Vacation Bible school. She also loved attending weekly Bible studies with her friends. She would volunteer to help with any church activities on a regular basis. She loved working for the Lord. Sandra was a beautiful soul. She was the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She touched so many peoples’ lives. We will miss her beautiful smile so much.
She is survived by her husband Phillip Wayne Raley, daughter Darla Lowry, son-in-law Michael Lowry, sister Jeannie Tyrrell and brother-in- law Kenneth Tyrrell, granddaughters April Glasgow, Ashley Lowry and Amber Lowry, great grandchildren Chloe Sudbury, Jacob Hildago, Ella Glasgow, and Ava Glasgow.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. Graveside Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery here in Victoria.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pleasantview Baptist Church, 4400 Pleasantview Dr., Arlington, Texas 76017.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
