Sandra Middaugh Kenne
TRINITY — Sandra Middaugh Kenne, 68, of Trinity passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born July 28, 1952 in Poteet to George and Geralyn McDonald Middaugh. She married Alonzo C. Kenne on March 20, 1971 in Cuero. She was an RN and loved working in the medical field. Sandra was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Alonzo C. Kenne; daughter, Kristina Kenne (Michael) Cooper of Kingwood; son, Stephen (Kerri) Kenne of Houston; and grandchildren, Carter Kenne, Charlie Kenne and Luke Kenne. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Stephen Middaugh. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, 1:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00 PM with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Stephen Kenne, Carter Kenne, Charlie Kenne, Luke Kenne, Tom Robbins and Rick Middaugh. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuero First Methodist Church Building Fund or Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund - 915 Hebron Church Rd. Yoakum, TX 77995. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
