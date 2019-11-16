SANDRA TSCHATSCHULA RUDDICK PORT LAVACA - Sandra Marie (Tschatschula) Ruddick, 61, was called to her heavenly home by our dear Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1958 in La Grange, Texas to Olen and Moira Tschatschula. On November 14, 1981, she married Michael L. Ruddick of Port Lavaca. Sandra worked over 35 years in the physical therapy department at Memorial Medical Center. She was known for her dedication and sunny disposition to her patients. Throughout her many health challenges recently, Sandra always had a smile and an incredible positive attitude. She loved going to the beach and working in her yard. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church. Sandra was devoted to her children and grandchildren, they are daughters Ashley Lynn, grandson, River and granddaughter, Riot; daughter Brooke Ann, granddaughter, Saylor. In addition to her family, she leaves behind three sisters; Jane Tschatschula, Teresa Garner, Karen Caraway and two brothers; Steven Tschatschula and Mark Tschatschula. She is reunited with her Dad in God's kingdom. A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2 pm, at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca, TX. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to your local animal shelter. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
