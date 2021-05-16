SANDRA “SANDY” ROBY
CUERO — Sandra “Sandy” Kay Roby, 71, of Cuero, was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, sister, aunt and friend. She peacefully left this world to be with the Lord on May 3rd, with a loved one by her side.
She was born to Elzie Garfield Roby and Elna Josephine Morse Roby Biggs on December 14, 1949, in Cuero, Texas. She grew up in Alice Texas where she barrel raced for many years in the rodeo circuit with her horse Silly. After graduating Alice High School, Sandy attended college in Uvalde before setting off to explore life outside of Texas. She eventually settled back in Cuero, Texas where she raised her two children while working for the Victoria Advocate’s Display Advertising department for well over 20 years.
Sandy was a lively fun character who loved and valued her plants and animals almost as much as she loved her friends and family. She inherited her gifted green thumb and her love for all flowers and plants from her mother. Sandy was not only open minded but she thought outside of the box which helped add to her bigger than life colorful unique personality. While she loved to travel and explore, nothing pleased her more than being home listening to music, tending to her plants and animals, and those weekly cherished Sunday meals at her mother’s house with family.
Sandy is predeceased in death by both her parents, stepfather A.J. “Jeffie” Biggs, and brother Weldon Roby. She is survived by her daughter Roxi Roby Baros, her son Tek Lane Roby and his two children Miles and Max Roby, her two sisters Judy Raglin (husband Buster) and Debbie Kegley (husband Cecile), and her “Sweetie” life partner Larry Steindorf.
The family is planning a small private celebration of life to be held in her honor at a later time in June.
