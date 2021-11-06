Sandra Sue Schustereit
JEFFERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Sue Schustereit, 81, of Jefferson will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mims Chapel United Methodist Church of Avinger with Pastor Jill Krone officiating. Interment will follow at Mims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10 A.M. until the service at the church. Mrs. Schustereit passed away peacefully at her home on November 4, 2021.
Sandra Schustereit was born May 9, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Lauren Gordon and Ruth Bergman.
Mrs. Schustereit was an active member of the Mims Chapel United Methodist church. She was a homemaker who created a loving home for her husband and children. She loved to travel with her husband in their RV in which they traveled to most of the states and Alaska twice. She loved fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
Preceding Mrs. Schustereit in death were her parents; husband, Leslie Gene Schustereit; brothers, Robert Gordon and Larry Gordon.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hagemann & David of Mountain City, Texas; son, Bill Schustereit & Cynthia of Emory, Texas; grandson, Michael Hagemann & Katie of Mountain City, Texas; granddaughter, Heidi Hagemann of Mountain City, Texas; great-granddaughter, Aubree Hagemann, sister, Linda Elkins & Monroe as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mims Chapel United Methodist Church Prayers & Squares or the Church Choir at 13714 FM 729 Avinger, Texas 75630.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (12)
- Remember (13)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Gloria Grimes (1)
- Juan Josh salcines (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Sibyl Stary (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Have you ever been to a real trial? (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found (1)
- Margree L. King (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.