VICTORIA — Sandra Wilcox Pedder, age 73, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021. She is preceded by her parents Sam and Pat Wilcox. Sandy was born November 21st, 1947 in Victoria Texas.
Sandy worked for many years at Tenneco. For over 25 years Sandy worked with Dr. Ray Freeman, her partner. Sandy is remembered as a good cook, a great businesswoman, and a lover of all animals, especially cats and birds.
Sandy is survived by her partner Ray, sister Cindy (Carl), daughter Kelly (Randy), son John, her grandchildren, Rylan and Jaidyn, and her stepchildren James, John, and Jared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.