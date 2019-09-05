SANJUANNA JANIE CAMPOS VICTORIA - SanJuanna "Janie" Campos, age 69, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1950 in Victoria, to the late Eusebio Benitez and Ysidra Ortega Benitez. She is survived by her son; Jeremy Campos of Victoria, sisters; Maria Gloria Garza (Guadalupe), Eva Cruz of Victoria, Adela Alvarez (George) of Goliad and 3 grandchildren; Jeremiah Albert Campos, Brielle Raen Campos and Devan Connor Hewlett. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother; Domingo O. Benitez. Visitation will begin on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 7pm by Audry Smith. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9am with a Chapel Service to begin at 10am with Joey Loya to officiate at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Campos Jr., Alonso Cruz Jr., Dan Nava Jr., Zachary Magee, Guadalupe R. Garza Jr., and Ricky Luna. Honorary Pallbearer will be Skylor Magee. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas, 361-575-3212.
