SANTIAGO SANDOVAL CANTU VICTORIA - Santiago Sandoval Cantu always known to family and friends as Jimmy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born August 15, 1927 in Victoria, TX to Manuel Sr. and Guadalupe (Sandoval) Cantu. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great, great-grandfather. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he was the past owner and operator of Cantu Electric, and he was a life-long member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Throughout his life he was very caring and enjoyed holidays, family, and gatherings. He is survived by his daughters, Madeline (Larry) Canchola (3 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren); Cynthia O'Brien (1 son, 1 daughter and 6 grandchildren), all of Victoria; and sons, Manuel Cantu (2 step-daughters, and 3 grandchildren); and Michael (Pam) Cantu (1 daughter and 2 grandsons) all of Victoria. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dolores Dominguez Cantu, daughter Esther Cantu; sisters Guadalupe Basaldua and Susie Castillo, brother Manuel Cantu, Jr., and son-in-law, Jerry O'Brien. Pallbearers will be grandson, Corey O'Brien, and great grandsons, Noah Garza, Orrin O'Brien, Cody Pflaum, Tre White, and Caleb Nemes. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00pm at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria. Funeral Service will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Fr. Flores, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (8)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.