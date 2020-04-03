SANTIAGO CHAGO GARZA, JR. VICTORIA - Santiago "Chago" Garza, Jr. went to be with his Lord on March 31st, at the age of 54. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

