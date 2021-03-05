Santiago “Jim”
Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Santiago “Jim” Rodriguez went to be with the Lord February 17, 2021 at the age of 98. He was born in Poth, Texas October 1, 1922 to the late Francisco and Irene Rodriguez.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Bishop with interment to follow at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville. Pallbearers will be Sam Garcia, Jr., Charlie Brown, Joe Driscoll, Juan Jose Chico, Gilbert Robles and Julian Martinez, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Irene Martinez; brothers Serafino Rodriguez and Lee Rodriguez and sisters Rosalie Rodriguez and Minerva Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughters Mary Esther Brown and Hope (Henry) Molina and son Master Sergeant Santiago Rodriguez, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth; sisters Irene Rodriguez, Josephine Licon and Carmen Gallegos; brother Francisco Rodriguez, II and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Santiago was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bishop as well as a member of Community Baptist Church in Victoria. He was a WWII Veteran and was a Purple Heart Recipient.
www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
