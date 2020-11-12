Santiago Jimmy
Castillo
LOLITA — Santiago “Jimmy” Castillo, 48, of Lolita, Texas went to his eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. Jimmy was born in Gregory, Texas on May 22, 1972 to Adeline “Deedee” and Obelio “Obie” Garcia. He was raised by his Grandparents Jose and Angelita ‘Mom’ Castillo. Jimmy’s bond with his Grandmother allowed his aunts and uncles to be as close as brothers and sisters.
Our Beloved Jimmy was a farm laborer and was known for his jokes. Anytime you came across Jimmy, you knew you were in for a good laugh as Jimmy was a jokester, a prankster and he always had a good joke for everyone.
He is survived by his Grandmother, Angelita ‘Mom’ Castillo of Ganado; his parents, DeeDee and Obie Garcia of Lolita; brothers, Obie Garcia Jr., Bernardo Garcia, Sr. (Nelda) of La Ward, and Bubba Garcia (Hope) of Okem, Oklahoma; and Sisters, Cynthia Sanchez (Martin) of Edna, and Christina Garcia-Gresham of Ganado; Uncles Salvador Castillo, (Juana), of Calallen, Robert Castillo, of Denton, Bernardo Castillo, of Lolita, Jose Castillo, Jr., of La Ward, Ruben Castillo, (Shelley), of Ganado, Edward Castillo, (Doris), of Port Lavaca, Johnny Castillo, of Oahu, HI.; Aunts, Sally Jimenez, of Houston, Corrie Castillo, of Smithville, and Veronica Rohrman, (Eloy) of Ganado, along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his Sister, Melissa Garcia; Grandfather, Jose Castillo; Uncles, Jose Angel and Jesus “Jesse” Castillo; and his Aunt, San Juanita Castillo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, with a celebration of Jimmy’s life to begin at 11:00 am, all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Officiant’s will be Pastor Ruben Castillo and Pastor Jessica M. Marquez.
Pallbearers will be, Joshua Nicholson, Ryan Carter, Bernardo Garcia Sr., Nick Arias, Juan Garcia, Reymundo Garcia, Joseph Sanchez and Martin Sanchez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bernardo Garcia Jr., Leland Gresham, Obelio Garcia Jr., Barret Garcia, Alex Garcia, Adam Gonzalez, Chris Carter, and Chandler.
