Santiago “Jimmy”
Mendez
NIXON — Santiago “Jimmy” Mendez, 74, of Nixon, Texas passed away on February 2, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. Jimmy, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother was born on September 9, 1947 to Rafael Mendez, Sr., and Elena Delva Mendez. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Cisneros; brothers, Gabriel Mendez, Domingo Mendez, Sr., Rafael Mendez, Jr., and Adolfo Mendez, Sr.
Jimmy will be dearly missed by his wife of 56 years, Juanita “Janie” DeLeon Mendez; children, Rebecca Tortorello (Henry), Patricia Mendez, Melissa Pompa (Mark), Matt Mendez, and Robert Arellano; grandchildren, Jon Radicke (Jessica), Jo-Jo “Ella”, Tortorello, Shante’ Mendez, Delrik Vera, Diego Pompa, Santos Pompa, Cruz Pompa, and Lynzi Mendez; great-grandchildren, Koltn Radicke, Skarlet Radicke, Olivia Radicke, Jon-Jon Radicke, and Shania Bland; sister, Petra Giron; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 5:00pm and 7:00pm respectively, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nixon. There will be a formal procession to the church leaving Finch Funeral Chapel at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Burriola Cemetery in Smiley, Texas. Father Ouseph Kuriakose will be officiant of the services.
You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapels, LLC.
