Santiago "Jimmy" Olguin Liserio, age 75 of Victoria and formerly of Bloomington passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born December 10, 1944 in Victoria to the late Jesse Licerio and Anita Olguin Liserio. He was raised by the late Sabas M. and Jacob Liserio.
He is survived by his daughters, Katie Liserio of Louisiana, Sarah Liserio and Sabas Guerrero (Rigoberto) both of Victoria; Sons, Jacob Liserio, Jimmy Liserio Jr, Moses Liserio and Simon Liserio all of Bloomington; Sisters, Dora Longoria, Nora Vasquez, Oralia De Los Santos, Alicia De Los Santos, and Margarita De Los Santos all of Bloomington; Brothers, Frank Liserio of Bloomington, Jesus Liserio Jr of Victoria and Ramiro Liserio of Houston. He is also survived by 18 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Parents; Sons, Elidio Liserio and Isaac Liserio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 4, 2020at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington.
Pallbearers will be Orlando Liserio, Javier Guerrero, Marcos Guerrero, Brian Z. Liserio, Jose Angel Liserio and Joe Longoria Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sabas Guerrero and Jimmy Liserio Jr.
A special thank you to the staff of Retama Manor South Nursing Home for the 8 years of taking care of "My Daddy" and dealing with his hardheadedness. I will always remember the nicknames he had for the staff. May you Rest in Peace, Daddy.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.