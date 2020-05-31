SANTIAGO VILLARREAL, JR. VICTORIA - Santiago Villarreal, Jr., age 73 passed away May 23, 2020. He was born August 21, 1946 to the late Santiago and Paula Villarreal Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Villarreal; sisters, Margaret Hernandez and Ysabel Hill ; brother, Leo Villarreal, Sr. and grandson, Derek Roberts. He is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph M. and Ernest Villarreal. Graveside Services June 2, 2020 at 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Under Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
