SANTOS B. CANO VICTORIA - Santos B. Cano, 77 of Victoria, passed away at his home, Wednesday, October 15th, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend to many. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 11:00AM to 8:00PM with rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. Santos was born July 10, 1942 in Lindenau, Texas to the late Esiquiel and Eusebia Brewster Cano. Santos worked tirelessly for many years as a truck driver in the oilfield to provide for his family. He was very proud of his children and even more proud when he became a grandfather and great-grandfather and a great-great grandfather. Santos married his love, Juanita Garcia, June 4, 1960, this next year they would have celebrated 60 years marriage. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and they also enjoyed dancing, just here recently Santos was out dancing at the Victoria County Boot Fest. Santos also enjoyed going fishing whenever he had the chance and was always up for a sightseeing trip. Santos was preceded in death by his father, Esiquiel Cano; his biological mother, Eusebia Cano; his mother that raised him, Ricarda Cano; his siblings, Esiquiel Cano, Jr., Guillermo Cano, and Frances Cano; sister-in-law, Janie Cano; and his grandson, Ray Lara. Santos leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita G. Cano; his five children, Frances Lara and her husband, Roberto, Sr., Victor Cano, Irma Melgar and her husband, Walter, Ruben Cano and Dahlia "Dolly" Villarreal and her husband, James, Sr.; his siblings, Edward Cano and his wife, Tomasita, Mike Cano, Adam Cano and his companion, Helena Flores, and Lupe Martinez and her husband, Jorge; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren with two more on the way and 2 great-great grandchildren; along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
