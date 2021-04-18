Santos De Los Santos Barrera
VICTORIA — Santos De Los Santos Barrera, 93, passed away peacefully with her children by her side while reciting the rosary on April 13, 2021. Santos was born June 3, 1927 to the late Refugio and Catherine De Los Santos. Santos married the love of her life, Jose Lopez Barrera in 1946 and had 4 children from this union. She loved cooking and baking, especially her pecan pie. She also took pride in making her tamales. She enjoyed the holidays and having everyone over. Her famous saying was “Yo no se nada” and her favorite card game was “Viejito”. She was very meticulous about the proper way of setting the dinner table (a la francaise). She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She has now reunited with her love, Jose, in Heaven.
Santos is survived by her daughters, Irma Sanchez of Victoria; Belinda De La Rosa (Joe) of Victoria; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 74 years, Jose Lopez Barrera; sons, Richard De Los Santos Barrera and Abel De Los Santos Barrera; daughter-in-law, Becky Ruiz Barrera; granddaughter, Isabel “Bel” Barrera Gonzales; son-in-law, Richard Sanchez; sisters, Sara Mireles, Lenora Rodriguez and Pauline Amador; brothers, Demetrio De Los Santos, Juan De Los Santos, Joe De Los Santos, Manuel De Los Santos, Astanislado De Los Santos, Lupe De Los Santos and Esquiel De Los Santos.
The family of Santos would like to share a special thank you to Brandi Stafford with Century Hospice and the helpful staff of Bethany Senior Living in Port Lavaca for all of the care they gave her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19th from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 20th at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.
