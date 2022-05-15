Santos Manuel Llanes
VICTORIA — Santos Manuel Llanes, age 79 of Victoria passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1942, in Palacios to the late Justo Llanes and Catalina “Katy” Ramirez.
He retired from Alcoa in Point Comfort, Texas after 35 years as a Master Electrician.
He is survived by his wife Emma Maseda Llanes; sons Manuel Llanes, and Rudy Llanes of Victoria; and sister, Linda Garcia (Tony) of Palacios.
He is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Albert Llanes.
Visitation will begin Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria. 361-575-3212.

