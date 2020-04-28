Pena, Jr., Santos

SANTOS MORALES PENA JR. VICTORIA - Santos Morales Pena, Jr. age 70 of Victoria passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born January 19, 1950 in Goliad to the late Santos D. Pena Sr. and Linda Morales Pena. Santos graduated from Victoria High School in 1968. He proudly served in the United States Army. He earned his degree in Power Distribution and AC. He later retired in 2015 from Celanese in Bay City, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Mary Eloise Ramirez (Lawrence) of Victoria, brother, Louis Pena of Victoria and nephew, Roland Ramirez. He is also survived by his uncle, aunts and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Lawrence Ramirez Jr. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries