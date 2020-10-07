Santos Reyes Torres Peña
WESTHOFF — On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Santos Reyes Torres Peña, 76, left this world to join God’s angels in her new everlasting life in heaven. She was born on January 6, 1944 in Concrete to Pedro and Donisia Ybabez Torres. She married Santiago (Jimmy) Peña in Yorktown. Together they owned and operated Linda’s Place in Westhoff for forty plus years. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Gelasio) Garcia, Elnora Wheeler, Rita (Gerald) Clark, Lily (Salvador) Peña; step-daughters, Mary Luisa Perez, Rosana (Reynolfo) Gonzales; sons, Santos (Denice) Peña, Joe Peña; step-son, Santiago “Jimmy” (Janie) Peña; brothers, Raymond Torres and Elmo (Bobby) Torres; and many, many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy; daughter, Rosa Ann Saenz; son, Pedro “Pete” Peña; sister, Beatrice Torres Rodriguez; and brother, Martin Torres. A visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with the rosary beginning at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass Services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Westhoff with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are Required. Pallbearers include Gelasio Garcia Jr., Corey Clark, Mickey Hernandez, Joshua Allison, Julian Perez, Jonathan Gonzales and Jeremiah Gonzales.Honorary Pallbearers include Geraldo Garcia, Nicholas Peña, Savannah Henson, Brittney Henson, Daniella Garcia, Melanie Clark, Victoria Clark, and Tyler Peña.You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (14)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (8)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- City Corner: Victoria Broadband Commission seeks ways to keep people connected (4)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (4)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (4)
- Term limits for Supreme Court justices would not depoliticize highest court (3)
- Syndicated column: Supreme Court justices are referees of the Constitution (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
Online Poll
Have you ever had your pets blessed?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.