Saragosa De Leon
(Sonny)
CUERO — Saragosa De Leon (Sonny) passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in Cuero to the late Saragosa Sr. and Refugia De Leon. Sonny is survived by his partner Gloria De La Garza, sons; Chris, Ricci, Raymond De Leon, Louis, Carlos, and Vincent De La Garza, sisters; Mary Alice Gonzales, Linda Barraza, brothers; Ray, Roy, and Roger De Leon, along with 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John, David and Ricky De Leon. Visitation will be Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 9am to 1pm with a Service starting at 1pm. Interment will follow immediately afterward at Telferner Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. 361-573-2777

