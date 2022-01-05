Saragosa E. “Danny” Guerrero
VICTORIA — Saragosa E. “Danny” Guerrero, age 80 of Victoria passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born December 3, 1941, in Nordheim to the late Jose Guerrero Jr. and Beatrice Escamilla Guerrero.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Dolores Robles Guerrero; daughter, Helen Guerrero; son, Edward Guerrero; grandchildren, Aaron, Kenneth, Matthew, Jackson, Rylan, Ivy, Tuesday, and Aliyah Guerrero.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Jose Guerrero Sr. and Guillerma Zuniga Guerrero, brothers, Pedro Diaz, Jose Guerrero III and Librado Guerrero, sisters, Florencia Solis, Guadalupe Garza, Santo Johnson and Paula Rosales and son Daniel Ray Guerrero.
Visitation will begin Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday. January 14, 2022, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Edward Guerrero, Kenneth Guerrero, Inocenio Robles Jr., Cecilio Ortiz, Ivy Cate Guerrero, Tuesday Lauren Guerrero, Martin Deleon, and John Guerrero.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
