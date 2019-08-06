SARAH ELEANORE WESTERBECK BELL CUERO - Sarah Eleanore Westerbeck Bell, 85, a life-long resident of Cuero, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019. Sarah was born September 10, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to Sarah Wells Owens and Edward Karl Westerbeck. Sarah was a devoted disciple to Christ, loving wife to Claude Patterson "Pat" Bell, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Sarah met the Lord at the young age of 9 while living in San Antonio and faithfully served Him all her life. As a young bride and homemaker living in Cuero Texas, her years of servitude began at the First United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, MYF leader, and Ladies Aide Society member. When she and Pat joined First Baptist Church, Sarah continued her devotion as a giving member and Sunday school teacher. She participated as well on the Banner Ministry, Prison Ministry and as Prayer Chain Chairman where Sarah felt blessed that God used her to reach the greatest number of lives. She truly touched adults and youth alike with her sweet spirit and enduring love for Christ. After graduating from Cuero High School, Sarah worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. Then while raising her family, Sarah worked at Texas Eastern Transmission Company as a switchboard operator and receptionist and later as a teacher's aide with Cuero Independent School District. When she and Pat began a Bible ministry in 1977, Sarah became familiar with a "One Year Bible "and she thought how much easier it was to read the Bible using that format. So she and Pat began to give away a Bible to anyone who would accept it. Over the years, many lives have been touched by their gift of a Bible. The tradition has now passed to their children and grandchildren. With the birth of her first of nine grandchildren, Sarah affectionately became known as Nanny and considered it her highest honor. Nanny gave her life to her children and grandchildren and was so proud and excited each time a milestone in their lives was reached. Her greatest gift to her family and loved ones was the example she set for all to follow. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and brother Patrick Kenneth Short. She is survived by her husband Pat; her children and their spouses, Cynthia Bell Goodwyn and husband Bruce of Boerne, Texas; Kenneth Alan Bell and wife Micki of Stephenville, Texas; Becky Bell Capt and husband Carper of Uvalde, Texas; nephew Patrick Karl Short and wife Tricia of Rockwall, Texas; nine grandchildren, Candyce Elaine Goodwyn of Boerne, Texas; Seth Patterson Bell of Stephenville, Texas; Louis Jared Capt and wife Jessie of Uvalde, Texas; James Clayton Bell and wife Jaque of Joshua, Texas; Byron Stockley Capt and wife Stephanie of Uvalde, Texas; Benjamin Kyle Bell and wife April of Wichita Falls, Texas; Patrick Ryan Short and wife Megan of Rockwall, Texas; Lucy Baylor Capt of New Braunfels, Texas; Rachel Elizabeth Short of West Chester, Pennsylvania; and nine great grandchildren; Jaymee Celeste Bell, Jackson Cash Bell, Cecilia Stieren Capt, Louis Archer Capt, Stockley Joseph Capt, Reed Awtry Bell, Richard Carper Capt, Jacob Cade Bell and Catherine Belle Capt. Pallbearers include Seth Bell, James Bell, Ben Bell, Jared Capt, Byron Capt, and Ryan Short. Honorary Pallbearers include Curtis Afflerbach, Curtis Cates, Glen Hoffman, Colby Sturm and Bailey Wichman. The family would like to thank Roxanne Flores and the staff on the 3rd wing of the Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care they gave to Sarah. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Cuero with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Bibles for Peoples at 113A Main Street, Cuero, Texas 77954 or The Eric Afflerbach Scholarship Fund at 408 N. Gonzales, Cuero, Texas 77954. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
