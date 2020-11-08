Sarah Frances McKee
MIDLAND — Our beloved mother entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Sarah Frances Giddens McKee was born on August 11, 1926 in Texhoma, Oklahoma to Edgar and Alma Giddens.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held November 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland.
The complete obituary is available online at www.npwelch.com.

