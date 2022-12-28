Sarah Knocke Meinke
VICTORIA — Sarah Knocke Meinke passed away on December 23, 2022 in Cuero, Texas at the age of 90. Sarah was born March 16, 1932 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Berthold A. and Annie Lange Knocke.
She was a long-time resident of Victoria. She retired from JC Penney’s after 25+ years of service. She was proud of her 4 children. When they were younger, she always had homemade bread, cookies and various sweets everyday, when they got home from school. She also made homemade jellies, jams and any goodies that could be imagined.
Sarah could also sew and do handwork. While working at JC Penney’s, she would crochet Christmas decorations and angels that she sold to many of her coworkers and friends. That was her “pocket” money for her trips. She enjoyed traveling with a group of coworkers whenever they could all get off together. They went to Branson, Florida, Las Vegas and numerous other excursions.
In later years, Sarah was accompanied by her dog, Daisy. She loved to take Daisy for rides in the car because, as Sarah said, “She loves it!” This occurred numerous times every day.
Sarah is survived by her 4 children: Debra Schulte (Billy), Ronnie Meinke (Jeanne) both of Victoria, Don Meinke of Port Aransas and Pamela Kruse of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her 9 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

