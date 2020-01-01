SARAH MARIE CAMFIELD BRAZORIA - Sarah Marie Camfield passed away at her home in Brazoria on Thursday, December 26, at the age of 44. Sarah's family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, January 2nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 2:00pm at Our Lady of the Gulf, 415 W. Austin Street. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens. Sarah was born in Port Lavaca, TX on June 21, 1975. She graduated from Calhoun H.S. in May of 1993 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in May of 1999. She was certified as a classroom teacher for the hearing impaired. Sarah is survived by her husband, Michael Camfield of 16 years, son Brawnin (13) and daughter Mikaylah (9), all of Brazoria. She is survived by her parents Fred and Dianne Hartl of Port Lavaca, brother Bradley Hartl, wife Michelle, daughters Alessia, Sienna and Chloe of San Antonio, brother Kevin Hartl, wife Jaclyn, children Lillian, Grant and Connor, brother Shawn Hartl of Garden City, wife Kayla and daughters Tenley, Tatum and Tanner, and grandmother, Frances Janis of Olivia. Sarah is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfonse and Agnes Hartl; maternal grandfather, Vencil Janis; uncle, Rick Hartl and aunt, Theresa Thomas Hartl. Sarah was employed by Fort Bend ISD Coop for 20 years. She taught at two middle schools in Angleton, Clute Intermediate and Brazos Wood H.S. in Clute, TX. She was an active member of the St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church where she served as Eucharistic Minister on the Pastoral Council and as a CCE teacher. Sarah enjoyed watching her children take part in various activities like orchestra, choir, ballet and Jiu Jitsu. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Port O'Connor, loved animals, and could train any animal to do anything. She loved fishing, camping, the beach and watching sports, especially the Houston Texans and Astros, were a few of her favorite pastimes. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
