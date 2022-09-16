Moeller
Saranna Skelton
Moeller
Moeller
REFUGIO — Saranna Skelton Moeller of Refugio passed away September 10th at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1929, to the late Doris Skelton Farrell and Glen Blake Skelton in Houston, Texas. Saranna is survived by her 2 children, Scott Moeller of Refugio and Lorrie Moeller of Bayside; one brother, Douglas Skelton and wife Dara; four grandchildren, Suzanne Page and husband Larry of Corpus Christi, Jeremy Moeller and wife Tanya of Houston, Lindsay Barndt and husband Jeremy of Chicago, and Mackie Grivich and husband Manuel Quinones of San Antonio; and her 4 great grandchildren, Dylan Page, Connor Moeller, Manuel Quinones, and Max Barndt. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 57 years, William “Bill” Moeller. Saranna was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Refugio, serving as Bishop’s Warden, Altar Guild Chairman, and Book of Remembrance Administrator and Treasurer. She was involved in many community activities serving as past president of the Association of Professional Educators, Girl and Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader, as well as a Board of Directors member for the Good Samaritan Ministries. She was a lifetime member of Daughters of the American Revolution and active in the Refugio Retired Teacher Association. As a dedicated teacher, she loved tutoring students long after retiring from the classroom. She also co-authored many educational workbooks which are still being sold here in the U.S. and around the world. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 17th from 10am-12pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio with Interment at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Online Poll
Are you on Snapchat?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.