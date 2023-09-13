Sarita S. Martinez
GOLIAD — Sarita S. Martinez went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023, at the age of 84. A beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a longtime resident of Goliad, where she volunteered tirelessly for church and community organizations. She was also a godmother — both officially to and informally adopted by many.
She succumbed after a battle with dementia at La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had volunteered for more than 30 years. She was featured in the Goliad Advance-Guard after being recognized as Volunteer of the Year, one of several awards she received for her selfless dedication. She was an activities volunteer and would call bingo to residents, many of whom became her friends and eventually her fellow residents. Of course, she always helped clean up afterward because she had a love of cleaning. It was something she did for a living, working as a housekeeper for lifelong Goliad residents, who also preceded her in death. She also worked as a short-order cook in local restaurants which are long gone.
In December 2008, Goliad County Commissioners proclaimed it Sarita S. Martinez Day in Goliad County on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Then Goliad County Judge Harold Gleinser (deceased) presented her with the proclamation at a celebration attended by more than 200 family members and friends. It commended her for her volunteerism and community service, including “running errands for the (La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation) residents, driving residents to doctors’ appointments not only in Goliad but to Victoria at her own expense,” “helping to maintain the church and its charity work,” and “taking communion to the shut-ins and the sick, visiting the bereaved and bringing food and serving at funerals.”
A lifelong and devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception, where she attended Mass almost daily and served as a Eucharistic minister for decades, providing the Holy Eucharist to parishioners who were homebound. She was also a longtime member of church organizations, including the St. Margaret Mary Society, Catholic Daughters and Society of St. Anne. She was known for helping clean the church, picking up missalettes after Mass and assisting with church events, where her favorite thing to do was clean and organize. She was always the last one to leave, after having washed countless pots and pans and ensuring everything was spotless. She once explained to her one of her daughters that washing dishes relaxed her; for her it was a holy meditation.
For more than 40 years, she was also an active member of the Ignacio Zaragoza Society, which hosts the annual Fiesta Zaragoza, Goliad’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, and helps raise funds for student scholarships.
For more than 40 years, she was known as the cascaron lady, selling cascarones (handmade confetti-filled eggs) at Easter time, bringing joy to generations of Goliad children. She made cascarones with generations of Martinez children.
She worked as a migrant farm worker as a young woman, traveling with her family to other states to pick seasonal crops. Family was important to her and although she was not a big traveler, she visited family in northern Mexico, all over Texas and even ventured to Mexico City on a church trip and New York City (twice). She was always happy to return to her adopted historic small town of Goliad. Mostly, people came to visit her, where she welcomed them with open arms and sent them off with full bellies.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas, to the late Tomas and Maria Cortez Sanchez, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Victor B. Martinez of Goliad; two sisters, Susana Torres and Petra Escalante; and two brothers Raymundo Sanchez and Juan Moya.
She is survived by her children Elvira Mendoza of Goliad, Sylvia A. Martinez and her husband Robert Ehrenbeck of Cranford, NJ, Victor Manuel Martinez and his wife Yvonne of Goliad, Debra Torres and her husband David of San Antonio and Benjamin Martinez and his wife Melissa of Goliad; sisters Jovita Perez of Grand Prairie, Alicia Logsdon and her husband Bruce of Mesquite, Ana Rodriguez of Balch Springs and Julia Solis of Houston; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, September 13, and Thursday, September 14, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with rosaries to be recited at 7:00 PM each evening at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St., with interment to follow at Flores Cemetery.
Her nephews David Perez, Anthony Rodriguez, Tomas Sanchez, Jose Jesus Martinez, Arturo Solis Jr., Carl E. Flores and Ernest Perez Jr. will serve as pallbearers. Her 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family requests that family and friends join them at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall immediately after interment.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
