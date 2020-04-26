SARITA VRANA VICTORIA - Sarita Vrana, 72 of Victoria passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. She was born December 21, 1947 in Kingsville, TX to Fred and Ramona Suarez Cordaway. Sarita was part owner of Texas Drive-inn. She is survived by her daughter, Monica Palacios of Victoria; sons, Fred Delagarza of Woodsboro, Eugene Vrana Jr. of Victoria and Ronnie Vrana of Victoria and nine grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sarita was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vrana, Sr. Private services will be held for Mrs. Vrana at a later date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.