SARITA VRANA VICTORIA - Sarita Vrana, 72 of Victoria passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. She was born December 21, 1947 in Kingsville, TX to Fred and Ramona Suarez Cordaway. Sarita was part owner of Texas Drive-inn. She is survived by her daughter, Monica Palacios of Victoria; sons, Fred Delagarza of Woodsboro, Eugene Vrana Jr. of Victoria and Ronnie Vrana of Victoria and nine grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sarita was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vrana, Sr. Private services will be held for Mrs. Vrana at a later date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries