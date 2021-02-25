Saturnian “Honey” Rosas
VICTORIA — Saturnina (Honey) Servantes Rosas, 95 of San Antonio passed away on February 21, 2021. Saturnina was born July 4, 1925 in Karnes City, Texas to the late Juan Servantes and Maria Vela. Honey touched everyone in a special way. She was quiet, charming, loving and loved to laugh. She was very social and had a wonderful sense of humor and spread her joy freely giving of herself and offering anything she could to anyone. She was very nurturing. She loved to cook and never failed to cook something when she got a visit from a loved one. She called all her children in Victoria to come over when one of her children came from out of town. She loved to go dancing with her husband, sister, brother-in-law, and other friends. She cherished moments with friends at Bingo. She was a faithful church goer and demonstrated her faith to her family in her daily living. She loved to pray the Rosary in Spanish. She loved her grandchildren deeply and leaves them with fond and loving memories. Her family was her greatest joy. She was fiercely independent. She is preceded in death by her husband, Feliciano S. Rosas, Jr., parents, three sisters and four brothers. Saturnina is survived by her daughters; Rosie Escamilla (Robert) of San Antonio, Helen Garcia (Julio) of San Antonio, Yolanda Garcia (Gilbert) of Victoria, sons: Ernest Rosas (Janie) of Victoria, Raymond “Ray” Rosas (Dolores) of Rockport, Johnny Rosas (Diana) of Pleasanton, Fernando Rosas (Morris) of Edna, Sammy Rosas (Sylvia) of Victoria as well as her beloved 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation is being held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4PM-8PM at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a 6PM Rosary and on Saturday, February 27 a continuation visitation will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 8:15AM and a mass to begin at 9AM with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Aaron Escamilla, Jason Rosas, Joseph Valdez, Christopher Valdez, Fernando Rosas, Jr., Javier Cavazos and John Ray Rosas. Beloved Honey, you will live forever in our hearts.
