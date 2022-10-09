Scott Jameson Page
VICTORIA — Scott Jameson Page, age 74, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Scott was born May 8, 1948 to the late Georgia Ann Martin Page and Vernon Craddock Page.
He was a very private man, but absolutely loved all his friends and people he came in contact with. If he wasn’t hanging out at the Forum, he was in his shop working on the Model A Fords he collected. He was a jack of all trades; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He loved Nascar and bird watching on his back patio.
Scott is survived by his stepchildren, Anessa Clemons (Jeremy), Marjorie Hayden (Richard), Barbara Fuller and Victoria Fuller; sister, Kathryn Duffy (Larry); 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Page; stepson, John Fuller; father, Vernon Craddock Page; and mother, Georgia Ann Martin.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
