Scott Matthew Kelly
AUSTIN — Scott Matthew Kelly, 36, passed away October 30, 2020. Scott was born June 5, 1984 in Victoria to Linda Davis Kelly and the late Talbot Brown Kelly III.
Scott worked in computer software in Austin as a contract manager and negotiator. He held a lifelong passion for writing and found success as a published author. Above all, Scott was a devoted humanist who cared deeply for those around him.
Scott is survived by his mother, Linda Kelly of Victoria; brother, Mark Ryan Kelly of Victoria; niece, Parker Elizabeth Kelly and his oldest and dearest friend, Justin Henry of Austin.
He is preceded in death by his father, Talbot Kelly III.
Honorary pallbearers include his “team” at ESO, Justin and Marion Henry and Mark Lai.
Due to COVID-19 and the health concerns for his friends and family a Virtual Memorial Service to celebrate Scott’s life will be held by invitation only at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Scott’s name to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
And as Scott would say ... “So It Goes”
