Sean K. Kennedy
VICTORIA — Sean K. Kennedy, age 65, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Sean was born August 6, 1956 in Rhinelander, WI, to James Warren and Doreen Rettinger Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Barbara Gardner Kennedy, daughter Christina Adcock, grandchildren Aleah and Donavan Azbill. Siblings Candace (Raleigh) Patterson, Diedre (Rick) Gunkel, Russell (Susan) Kennedy and Barry (Karen) Kennedy. Six nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Services: Saturday, July 16, 2022 with a visitation (social distancing would be appreciated) from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Kennedy family.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.