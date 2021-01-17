Seferino Cuellar III
PORT LAVACA — Seferino Cuellar III, 35, of Port Lavaca, passed away on January 11, 2021. He was born January 18, 1985 to Seferino Cuellar Jr. and Dolores Cantu of Port Lavaca. He is preceded in death by his father, Seferino Cuellar Jr., paternal grandmother, Gloria Cuellar and maternal grandparents, Guadalupe cantu and Lupita Cantu. He is survived by his significant other Crystal McDonald, daughter, Aurora N. Cuellar of Port Lavaca, mother, Dolores Cantu, grandfather, Seferino Cuellar Sr., sister, Ryshelle R. Cuellar-Brown of Austin, brothers, Raul G. Morales of Round Rock and Michael P. Morales of Port Lavaca as well as his nieces and nephews and everyone who loved him. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm with a rosary service beginning at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. The mass service will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca at 10am with a burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers include Eddie Mungia, John Vela, Thomas Rendon, Ryan Brown, Rudy Longoria, Miguel Dominguez, Joe Martinez, and Franklin Velasquez. Honorary Pallbearers are Juan Jose Calzada, Brannon Garza, Ruben Dominguez, Chris Morales, and Remegio Morales.
