Seferino “Jeff” H. Gonzales
EDNA — Seferino “Jeff” H. Gonzales, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born in Mission, Texas on June 6, 1948, to the late Robert and Eloisa Gonzales.
Seferino was a loving Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. He worked as a Welder, Rancher and a Truck driver to provide for his family. Seferino was a stranger to none, loved abundantly, and will be deeply missed.
Seferino is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janie Perez Gonzales; his daughters, Anita Gonzales Godfrey and Diana Gonzales Rowlett; his son, Guadalupe Gonzales (Lupe); and his brothers, Rudy Gonzales and Eugene Gonzales; and his sisters Minerva Guerra, (Minnie), Janie Lawrence, and Mary Lou Gonzales. Seferino is also survived by his grandchildren, Avery Guadalupe Rowlett, Alessandra Isabella Rowlett (Alex), Bobbi Spero Gonzales, Nola Bri Gonzales, Major Rey Gonzales, and Lily AmeliaRose Racer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Gonzales, sisters, Margaret Sauceda and Alice Poncio, and brothers Rueben and Robert Gonzales.
Pallbearers will be Steve Godfrey, Avery Rowlett, Joe Guerra, Marcus Bernal, Eugene Poncio, and Ruben Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearer is Alessandra Rowlett.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas. Interment to follow in Latin American Cemetery in Edna. Reverend Michael Petering will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Shannon Medical Center, San Angelo, TX Shannon Medical Center - Acceptiva https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=7cd850
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Did you watch the Super Bowl?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.