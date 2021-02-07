Seferino Salas Sr.
VICTORIA — Seferino Salas Sr. 85. He started his spiritual journey home on February 1, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1935, in Thomaston Texas to Ascencion and Josefina Longoria Salas.
Seferino is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Alvarez, his children Seferino Salas Jr. (Sally), Mary Ann Salas and Antonio Salas (Crystal), eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, his brother Audoro Salas, sisters; Julia DeLean, Juanita Chavez, Mamie Vowell and Josie Salas and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ascencion Salas Jr. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

