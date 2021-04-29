Senon Morales
PLACEDO — Senon Morales 81, of Placedo Texas, passed away on April 20, 2021. He was born November 28, 1939 to the late Senon and Adela Quintanilla Morales. He is survived by his loving wife Anita Morales. Senon leaves behind his daughter, Amanda Vasquez (Andrew) of Placedo, Tx., sons, Greg Moreno (Angie) of Fort Worth, Tx., Paul Morales (Raquel) of Port Lavaca, Tx., and Senon Morales III of Edna, Tx., brother Daniel Morales of Port Lavaca, Tx. Senon was the grandfather to five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Martina Ozuna, Juanita Da Costa, Gonzala Sanchez, and Estollia Villa, his brothers, Fidencio Morales, Thomas Morales, Raul Morales, Remigio Morales, and Pedro Morales. There will be a visitation held April 29, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. A funeral mass will be held on April 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca, Texas with burial to follow at the Morales Cemetery. Pallbearers are Richard Delgado Jr., Ryan Vasquez, Cullin Berry, Eduardo Pivaral, Juan Ramirez and Louis Morales.

