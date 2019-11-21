SERVANDO ORTA JR. PORT LAVACA - Servando Orta Jr., 79 of Port Lavaca passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1939 to the late Servando Sr. and Luz Bazan Orta. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Cirilo and Serapio Orta and great-grandson Ivan Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Azucena Garza Orta, Son; Servando Orta III, daughters; Linda Carpenter (Roy), Mary Ann Orta, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way, brother; Enrique Orta of Garceno, sisters;Manuela Mireles of McCallen and Jessie Ruiz of Fort Worth and special caregiver, Katherine Rivera. Pallbearers are Fernando Orta, Serapio Orta Jr., Eduardo Orta, Mario Mireles, Ernesto Mireles, Thomas Ovalle, Joaquin Rodriguez and Mark DeLeon. Services will begin on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, TX., with a rosary to be recited at 10AM and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11AM with Father Tommy Chen to officiate. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice with special thanks to Lynn Rhodes and Odie. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, TX., 361-552-2300.
