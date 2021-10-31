Severa Cano Alonzo
VICTORIA — Severa Cano Alonzo, 69, lovingly known to most as, “Betty” or “MoMo”, left this earth, Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Family and friends will gather at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Saturday, November 6th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a prayer service to begin at 7:00PM.
Betty was born, February 1st, 1952, in Inez to the late, Raul M. Cano, Sr. and Angelita Brewster Cano. Betty was a hard-working woman all her life. Betty loved her family deeply and enjoyed family gatherings. She was known for her honesty and speaking her mind, even to the very end. Everyone always knew if she gave you “that look”, you were in trouble with her. Betty was an avid Bingo player and was very competitive. Along with her parents, Raul, Sr. and Angelita Cano, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Cano and Raul Cano, Jr.; sister, Juanita Cano Torres; grandson, Robert Lee Licerio, Jr.; son-in-law, Jesse Durham, III and niece, Felicia “Dino” Reyna.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Callie Cano, Carrie Alonzo, and Carol Senclair and her husband, Andrew; siblings, Domingo Brewster Cano and his wife, Josie, Daniel Brewster Cano, Anita Cano Ortiz, Ramona Tamez and her husband, Israel, Sally Cano, and Mary Jane Mejia; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, that will miss their “MoMo” very much; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefunealhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
