SEVERO GUZMAN WYLIE - Severo Guzman, 89, of Wylie, Texas passed away on August 20, 2019 after a short illness. Severo was born in Edinburg, Texas on May 27, 1930. His parents are the late Pablo and Hesmerehilda Guzman. Severo grew up in Edinburg and that is where he met the love of his life Eulalia "LaLa" Natividad Salinas. They were married on January 2, 1953 in Edinburg. Severo retired from Fordyce, a gravel company, where he was a heavy equipment operator and plant operator. Severo was a member of St. Anthony Catholic in Wylie. He had attained the distinction of being a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. Severo enjoyed life. He liked going hunting, dancing, playing dominoes, listening to music and telling stories of his childhood. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Severo is survived by his sons; Pablo Guzman and wife, Patsy of Victoria, Texas and Richard S. Guzman and wife, Telsa of Wylie, Texas, daughter; Idelta Noemi Madrigal and husband, Ramiro of Pasadena, Texas, brothers; Pablo Manuel Guzman of Victoria, TX, Santiago Guzman of Beaumont, TX, Adan Guzman of Edinburg, TX., sisters; Dolores Ruelas of Seattle, Washington and Eva Espinosa of Corpus Christi, Texas and his legacy of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Severo is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Lala, and 5 Sisters; Antonia, Eloisa, Julia, Lydia, Minerva. Visitation will begin on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am with Father Raphael A. Tawiah to officiate at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Pallbearers will be Ramiro Madrigal Jr., Domingo Madrigal, Noel Guzman, Anthony Guzman, Jonathan Guzman, Agustin Guzman and Adrian Guzman. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Beth Brink: Hydration is a must in South Texas (1)
- Special education cooperative gears up for another school year (1)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Online Poll
Did you live in a dorm while at college?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.