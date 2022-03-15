Sgt. Joseph L Flores
VICTORIA — Sgt. Joseph L. Flores (Popo), age 75 who served in the Air Force, of Victoria passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born October 25, 1946, in Victoria to the late Marcelo Flores and Amalia Taylor Flores.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Flores of Victoria; daughter, Esperanza Witte (Stephen) of Victoria; son, Joseph L. Flores Jr. of Victoria; sisters, Mary Gloria Flores of Houston, Margaret Flores (Luis) of Big Lake and Yolanda Hernandez (Rudy) of Victoria; brothers, Carlos Flores (Julia) of McAllen, and Albert Flores of Houston.
He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Beatrice Esparza and brothers, Raymond Flores, Marcelo Flores Jr., and Manuel Flores.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 12pm with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors under the auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council AL, CWV, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Flores III, Jonathan Flores, Jordan Flores, Joshua Flores, Stephen Witte, and Kamryn Flores.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Julian Flores and Julian Trevino.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
