SHANE ALLAN HIGDON VICTORIA - Shane Allan Higdon, 39, of Victoria, passed away September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Shane was born in Conroe, TX to Stephanie Micek Higdon. Shane enjoyed being in the outdoors either hunting or fishing with his buddies. He loved to participate in cook-offs of any kind. He worked as an operator for Ineos Nitriles Chemical Plant and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Shane is survived by his mother, Stephanie Micek Higdon; step-father, Robert Higdon; sister, Kelly Krieger (Richard); brothers, Matthew Higdon and Luke Higdon and nieces, Kallie and Kamiryn. He is preceded in death by his father, Don Waddell; grandparents, P.J. and Jan Waddell, Alfred and Elizabeth Micek and William and Alice Higdon. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:30AM at Holy Family Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to begin at 10AM. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- We are not all immigrants (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Online Poll
Which type of kolache is your favorite?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.