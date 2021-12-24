Shane Lee Peerson
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Shane Lee Peerson went to be with the Lord December 9, 2021 at the age of 56. He was born January 4, 1965 in Victoria Texas to the late David Peerson, Sr. and Marie Peerson.
Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Peerson.
He is survived by his siblings JoAnn (Ken) Norwood, David (Tu) Peerson and Sarah Kaiser; numerous nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Shane was a beloved brother, uncle and great uncle. He enjoyed woodworking, having started his own company “Grumple’s Canes and Walking Sticks”. He loved to fish and cherished his family and friends and 2 Border Collies Thunder and Lighting.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

