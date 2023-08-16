Sharon Ann Finney
CUERO — Sharon Ann Finney, 74, of Cuero passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born on December 30, 1948 to Alton Bennett and Billie Jean Glaeser Sawey in Uvalde. Sharon married Gene Finney III on August 11, 1971 in Austin, Texas. She was an educator for many years working for Corpus Christi ISD, Alice ISD, Beeville ISD, and Cuero ISD throughout her career. Sharon enjoyed gardening and had a special love for animals. She treasured her family and was so proud of her daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Janssen of Victoria and Suggie Mayfield and husband, Arlin, of Cuero; and grandchildren, Clayborne Janssen and Bennett Janssen, both of Victoria and Turner Mayfield and Taylor Mayfield, both of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gene Finney III.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 9 to 10 am at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 am with Pastor Kevin Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cuero.
Pallbearers include Bennett Janssen, Clayborne Janssen, Turner Mayfield, Arlin Mayfield, Pedro Rosas Cortez, and Charlie Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero.
The family would like to thank DeeDee Thornton, Patricia Grant and the staff of Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as Stephanie Adams, Sunee Johnson and Darcel Green for their caring compassion.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

