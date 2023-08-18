Sharon Ann Strain
COLLEGE STATION — Sharon Ann Striedel Strain, 75, of College Station passed peacefully at her home on August 15, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 9, 1947 in Victoria County to the late Johnnie Albert Striedel and Elsie Clara Kirchner Striedel. She married the love of her life, Danny Wayne Strain, on June 11, 1966, in Cuero. The couple moved to Seguin in 1981 where Sharon was the Utilities Billing Supervisor for the City of Seguin. After retirement, Sharon followed her heart and family to College Station. Sharon was part of a very large family. She was the tenth of eleven children, and much of her social life centered around family gatherings. Her siblings were her best friends. They raised their families and shared life together. There was always love and laughter, especially in the kitchen. She was the queen of comfort food, and it was her greatest expression of affection. Sharon was soft-spoken and mild-mannered, which perfectly countered her husband’s larger than life personality. Yet, those who knew her well, knew she was not as introverted as some might think. She was funny and quick-witted and ferocious if you messed with her babies. She graciously chose to let the man she loved enjoy the spotlight while she stood quietly in the background. As for her children and grandchildren, they were her everything. She proudly introduced herself as Mom and Grammy. She loved them unconditionally and was the most selfless person any of them have known. If there was only one word to describe Sharon, it would be family. She has no accolades. There are no plaques, awards or titles after her name. Her legacy simply is her family. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sherie Dickson and husband, Bubba of Anderson; son, Darren Strain and wife, Lindsay of College Station; granddaughters, Shelby Patty and husband, Tyler of Anderson, Jordan Commander and husband, Chris of Houston, Hadyn Strain of Denton, and Danielle “Dani” Strain of College Station; great-granddaughter, Sailor Blayke Commander of Houston; brothers, Roland Striedel and wife, Patsy of Cuero, Charles Striedel and wife, Joyce of Yoakum, and Anthony “Butch” Striedel and wife, Mary Ann of Yoakum; sisters, Barbara Warzecha of Cuero, and Susan Wade and husband, Joel of Waco; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious fur baby, Ellie Mae. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Elsie Striedel; her loving husband of 51 years, Danny Wayne Strain; brothers, Johnnie “Sonny” Striedel, Norman Striedel and Dalton Striedel; and sisters, Roberta Jean Shows and Dorothy Lane; and sister-in-law, Donna Strain Berger and husband, Darryl. Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Mark Lane, Richard “Scooter” Lane, Charles Striedel, Forrest Striedel, Clint Mergele and Rusty Warncke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com
. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
